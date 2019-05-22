You are here:

Cannes 2019: All of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's looks at the film festival prove she's a red carpet veteran

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has, over the years, become a Cannes veteran. The actress has donned unique outfits for over 18 years on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival. The actress brought in chic elements for her look this year. Sporting a total of seven signature looks, Aishwarya was not hesitant to try unconventional ensembles, beyond her comfort zone.

For her first debut appearance on the red carpet this year, the actress donned a fish-cut metallic gown by Lebanese couturier Jean-Louis Sabaji. Her daughter Aaradhya accompanied her during for the appearance.



View this post on Instagram My Sunshine Forever☀️✨ LOVE YOU ❤️ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 19, 2019 at 3:10pm PDT

View this post on Instagram ✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 19, 2019 at 2:53pm PDT

On her second day, Aishwarya chose a custom designed outfit by Ashi Studio. The the feather-ruffled white gown stood out against red backdrop of the carpet, enhancing the actress' sartorial elegance.

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 20, 2019 at 11:32am PDT

She also went the unconventional way by sporting a denim Falguni and Shane Peacock ensemble for another event at the festival. Teaming a long, blue, embellished denim coat with matching jeans and a white tee, Aishwarya went in for an open-hair look with flush, red lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 20, 2019 at 6:55pm PDT

In yet another denim wear, Aishwarya wore a dramatic printed jacket with a basic black tee and jeans.

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 20, 2019 at 7:14pm PDT

The other highlight of Aishwarya's looks was a nautical themed red and white Leal-Daccarett dress. The actress paired it up with a pair of over-sized Armani sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 20, 2019 at 7:22pm PDT

She also wore a coral blue outfit, teaming it up with red lips. And for her final look, she donned a black slit skirt with a jacket-cum-top.

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 20, 2019 at 7:25pm PDT

View this post on Instagram ✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 21, 2019 at 12:29pm PDT

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 11:24:03 IST

