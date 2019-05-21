You are here:

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opts for casual day outfits after walking red carpet in shimmery gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2019, for the premiere of La Belle Epoque, in a fish-cut metallic dress by Lebanese couturier Jean-Louis Sabaji and wore a white, feathered custom Ashi Studio gown for her second appearance. But the actress opted for a casual summer look off the red carpet. Bachchan looked graceful in a candy striped gown by Leal Daccarett as well as a denim on denim look. She kept her hair centre parted, while her make up was fairly subtle, except for the bright, red lipstick.



She also wore a sculpted sculpted blue-green off shoulder outfit by Indian designer Rimzim Dadu.



On her 17th year at the gala, Rai Bachchan had walked the red carpet along with her daughter Aradhya. Other Bollywood actresses who also attended the film festival were Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hina Khan, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone.

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 14:03:40 IST

