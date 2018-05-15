Cannes 2018 Day 7 roundup: BlacKkKlansman receives standing ovation; Sonam Kapoor shines in Ralph & Russo

The seventh day of Cannes Film Festival 2018 had some major releases and important red carpet appearances. The Indian subcontinent once again, marked its presence at the French event both in terms of fashion and films. Here are a few highlights of the French event.

Sonam Kapoor, Mahira Khan unite

Sonam Kapoor and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan finally met on the 7th day and bonded with each other. Kapoor had earlier tweeted to Khan, expressing her excitement. The day also marked Sonam's first red carpet appearance this year for which she chose a Ralph and Russo white creation.

Dhanush attends premiere of The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir

Actor Dhanush also made his debut at the Cannes red carpet. He's at the French Riviera for the premiere of his first international film, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. The film also stars Berenice Bejo and Barkhad Abdi.

Naomi Campbell leads Fashion For Relief on the red carpet

Naomi Campbell took over the red carpet with Bella Hadid and Winnie Harlow by her side. The three had earlier worked the ramp for a fashion charity event during the festival. Bella Hadid stole the show with her silver ensemble on day 7 along with Winnie Harlow, who chose a bright green satin gown.

BlacKkKlansman receives massive standing ovation

Spike Lee's politically-charged drama received a 10-minute standing ovation from the audience at the Festival De Cannes. The film, which is based on the true story of an undercover African-American detective and his Jewish associate's efforts to infiltrate Klu Klux Klan, premiered on the night of 14 May.

Kristen Stewart goes barefoot for a cause

Jury member Kristen Stewart took of her heels on the red carpet just before the premiere of BlacKkKlansman as a mark of protest against restrictive dress code. As a rule, women are only allowed to wear heels at the French event and Kristen made sure to make her disappointment be known.

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 18:14 PM