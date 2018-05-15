You are here:

Cannes 2018: Dhanush walks red carpet for maiden Hollywood venture The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir

Cannes: Actor-filmmaker-singer Dhanush walked the red carpet at the 71st Cannes Film Festival for his maiden Hollywood venture The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir.

Dhanush on Tuesday morning posted a photograph of himself along with the film's director Ken Scott. In the image, Dhanush is seen donning a crisp white shirt paired with a black suit and bow tie. He is also seen sporting a handlebar moustache.

Dhanush's sister-in-law and filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth re-tweeted his photograph and said the actor-filmmaker is making the country proud. "That's truly remarkable D sir! Making India proud," she wrote.

Dhanush also took part in the India Pavilion at Cannes.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is an English and French comedy-adventure film. It is based on a novel by Romain Puertolas titled The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe.

Dhanush launched the film's poster at Cannes.

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 12:44 PM