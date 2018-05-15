You are here:

Cannes 2018: Dhanush walks red carpet for maiden Hollywood venture The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir

IANS

May,15 2018 12:44:21 IST

Cannes: Actor-filmmaker-singer Dhanush walked the red carpet at the 71st Cannes Film Festival for his maiden Hollywood venture The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir.

Dhanush on Tuesday morning posted a photograph of himself along with the film's director Ken Scott. In the image, Dhanush is seen donning a crisp white shirt paired with a black suit and bow tie. He is also seen sporting a handlebar moustache.

Dhanush's sister-in-law and filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth re-tweeted his photograph and said the actor-filmmaker is making the country proud. "That's truly remarkable D sir! Making India proud," she wrote.

Dhanush also took part in the India Pavilion at Cannes.

Dhanush at the India Pavilion at Cannes. Twitter

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is an English and French comedy-adventure film. It is based on a novel by Romain Puertolas titled The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe.

Dhanush launched the film's poster at Cannes.

Dhanush launching the film poster at Cannes

