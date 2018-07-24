Skrillex reunites with former band From First to Last for new track Surrender

Sonny Moore better known as Skrillex has released another track with his former band From First to Last titled 'Surrender.' It has been co-written by the 'Purple Lamborghini' producer and features vocals from Moore himself. From First to Last teased 'Surrender' on their Instagram and Skrillex hyped the track on Twitter, writing, “I don’t wanna make a big deal about it but i made a new song with my old band @FFTLAST and we decided to give it away for free in a few hours.”

I don’t wanna make a big deal about it but i made a new song with my old band @FFTLAST and we decided to give it away for free in a few hours — Skrillex (@Skrillex) July 23, 2018

Last year, Skrillex celebrated his birthday by reuniting with From First to Last for the single 'Make War,' which also featured Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Skrillex was the lead singer for From First to Last from 2004 to 2007 and contributed on two albums 2004’s Dear Diary, My Teen Angst Has a Bodycount and 2006’s Heroine. Thereafter, he pursued a solo career in the electronic dance music world to avoid further damage to his voice. After issuing the 2009 album Gypsyhook under his own name, Sonny formally adopted Skrillex as his stage name and transitioned into EDM with his 2010 EP, My Name Is Skrillex. He is known for making dubstep mainstream and has won eight Grammy Awards in total.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 15:02 PM