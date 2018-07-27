Watch: Grammy winning EDM duo The Chainsmokers return to radio-friendly sound with 'Side Effects'

The Chainsmokers are the new face of dance-pop and they've have had a busy year with a world tour including their monumental performance at Ultra Music Festival, Miami in March.

However, they've made sure that the stream of new music is perennial with 'Sick Boy,' 'You Owe Me,' 'Everybody Hates Me,' 'Somebody' and now to conquer the charts again, they've released ''Side Effects' featuring Emily Warren.

Drew and Alex have been criticised for venturing into mainstream music but they seem to be unapologetic about their work and 'Side Effects' is the perfect example.

The four minute track carries a funky house music vibe built with the help of electric piano chords and a peppy synth driven drop; a combination the duo is popularly known for.

Drew Taggart has previously described their music as "blurring the lines between indie, pop music, dance music, and hip-hop" and named Pharrell Williams, Linkin Park, deadmau5, Blink-182, Taking Back Sunday, Taylor Swift, Max Martin, The xx and Explosions in the Sky as major influences.

The Chainsmokers rebranded themselves in the begining of 2018 with a new logo and their music is a sign that they've changed their creative approach as well. From producing electro house back in their intial days, they are more focused on radio friendly pop beats now. They have also won a Grammy award for 'Don’t Let Me Down' as the Best Dance Recording.

