Call Me By Your Name actor Timothée Chalamet may star in Denis Villeneuve's dystopian drama Dune

Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet is in negotiations to star in filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's next directorial venture Dune.

Villeneuve is directing from a script by Eric Roth, reported Variety.

Legendary closed a deal with the Frank Herbert estate in 2016 for his iconic novel, granting the studio rights to not only films but also TV projects on the sci-fi property.

The projects will be produced by Villeneuve, Mary Parent and Cale Boyter.

Set in the distant future, Dune follows Paul Atreides, whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families.

After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man's relationship to nature, as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family's reign.

Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Thomas Tull and Kim Herbert serving as executive producers on the projects.

Chalamet came into limelight with Luca Guadagnino's coming-of-age romantic film Call Me By Your Name and Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird; both of them released in 2017. He earned an Academy Award nomination in the Best Actor category for his performance in Call Me By Your Name, making him the youngest Oscar Best Actor nominee ever.

He is going to be seen in a number of films like Beautiful Boy with Steve Carell and Netflix's upcoming period drama The King where he will be seen essaying the role of King Henry V. There were also reports of him featuring in Greta Gerwig's next which is an adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic Little Women. He reportedly stars alongside Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and Saoirse Ronan in the film.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 12:09 PM