Bypass Road: Neil Nitin Mukesh tries to escape murder in first poster of brother's directorial debut

Neil Nitin Mukesh's upcoming film Bypass Road had its first poster launch on Friday. Directed by his brother Naman Nitin Mukesh, the first look poster shows a distraught Neil sitting on a wheelchair, while the shadow of a knife looms eerily over him.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the poster on social media. The poster also reveals that the trailer is set to launch on 30 September.

Neil's entry into the Hindi film industry as a producer with his brother's directorial debut will feature him in the lead as a paraplegic. The actor has also penned the screenplay of Bypass Road, which also stars Adah Sharma, Gul Panag, and Rajit Kapur.

Check the first look poster of Bypass Road

Neil had earlier said the role was challenging for him, especially due to the genre of the film and his character in it. "I had to undergo a drastic physical transformation. I had got in great shape for Saaho but for this role, I was required to gain weight. A wheelchair-bound man can’t have six-pack abs, we had to make it realistic. There was a lot of research that went into the equipment my character uses,” he said. The first look of the film was also unveiled by the makers in June this year. Check out the first look of Neil Nitin Mukesh's Bypass Road

NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of MIRAJ will jointly produce Bypass Road, which is scheduled to hit theatres on 1 November.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2019 16:41:31 IST