Neil Nitin Mukesh to play lead in brother Naman's directorial debut Bypass Road, alongside Adah Sharma

Indo-Asian News Service

Sep,14 2018 13:52:47 IST

Mumbai: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen in the upcoming film Bypass Road, which marks the directorial debut of his younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh.

Neil Nitin Mukesh will play lead in Bypass Road, which was announced on Ganesh Chaturthi. Images from Twitter

The film also stars Adah Sharma, Gul Panag and Rajit Kapur.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Thursday, 13 September, Naman shared the news on Twitter, along with a 20 second long promo video where the title of the film is shown:

The film is a thriller drama.

Neil currently has films that are in various stages of pre-production. These include Saaho, Firrkie and Ikaa.

NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of MIRAJ will jointly produce the thriller drama. Its mahurat shot will be inaugurated at Mukesh's 25th Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and thereafter the film will be shot in Alibaug and Lonavala over a span of three months.

