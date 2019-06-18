Bypass Road first look: Neil Nitin Mukesh is distraught and wheelchair-bound in brother Naman's directorial debut

Neil Nitin Mukesh has wrapped up the shooting of Bypass Road, directed by his brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. The first look has also been unveiled, which shows a distraught Neil sitting on a wheelchair.

Neil's entry into the Hindi film industry as a producer with his brother's directorial debut will feature him in the lead as a paraplegic. The actor has also penned the screenplay of Bypass Road, which also stars Adah Sharma, Gul Panag and Rajit Kapur.

Check out Bypass Road's first look

Neil had earlier said that the role was challenging for him, especially due to the genre of the film and his character in it. "I had to undergo a drastic physical transformation. I had got in great shape for Saaho but for this role, I was required to gain weight. A wheelchair-bound man can’t have six-pack abs, we had to make it realistic. There was a lot of research that went into the equipment my character uses,” he said.

NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of MIRAJ will jointly produce Bypass Road.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 13:50:42 IST