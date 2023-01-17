The best actress of her generation Sara Ali Khan has been enjoying a busy shoot schedule as she is working on different films one after the other. Recently Sara was in London to shoot for Tiger Shroff’s Mission Eagle and after that, she has now returned to Mumbai and kickstarted prep for her upcoming film Metro…Inn Dino directed by Anurag Basu.

A source close to the development revealed that ‘After wrapping up almost 3 films in 2023 and starting another shooting schedule of Mission Eagle in December, Sara has now kickstarted her prep for ‘Metro…Inn Dino’ which is an Anurag Basu directorial. Since it’s a new genre for Sara, the actress is diving herself into preps making sure she is well prepared before the shoot.’ Sara is also wrapping up patches and shoots of Ae Watan Mere Watan. She enjoyed a busy 2022 with multiple shoot schedules, while now she is looking at an even busy 2023 with almost 2 film releases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)



Sara is one of the best actresses of her generation and has proven it time and again with her raw and relatable characteristics the masses have showered their love on actresses multiple times which no other actress can do. Currently, she is enjoying the busiest of schedules that any other actress of her generation has, and it’s really exemplary to see that.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal, Ae Watan Mere Watan among other projects which are yet to be announced.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.