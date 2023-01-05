With her relatable persona, quirky social media game and memorable performances Sara Ali Khan has time and again proven what makes her one of the most promising actors from the younger lot. The actress whose last performance in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re captured millions of hearts is all set to rule the industry with her upcoming films.

Speaking about upcoming projects, Sara has a lineup of films as exciting as it can get. With all varied characters across different genres, Sara will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s next, which is a rom-com, the thriller of ‘Gaslight‘, Usha Mehta’s biopic – ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan‘, action drama of Mission Eagle and Anurag Basu’s Metro… inn dino. It’s only Sara who boasts of such an envious lineup currently, leaving her contemporaries far behind. Ticking off all genres, one by one, Sara is undoubtedly all geared up and set for an illustrious year ahead.

Having wrapped up 3 films in 2022, Sara is also now looking at an even busier 2023, with back-to-back shoot schedules of different films and 2 films scheduled to release. Hopping from one genre to another is a no means feat, and the young actress seems to be acing it like a pro.

Sara, who started her acting journey in 2018 with Kedarnath, will also be seen headlining a film solely on her shoulders – Ae Watan Mere Watan, which not many young actresses can carry. The actress has impressed and inspired her fans with her acting skills and created a niche of her own in everyone’s heart. Her 42 million following on Instagram, which is higher than any other young actress, further proves that.

We are as excited to see Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming films are you are, where she will be seen being paired with Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vikrant Massey and Tiger Shroff in Laxman Utekar’s next, Metro.. Inn Dino, Gaslight and Mission Eagle respectively.

