BTS star Jimin's solo album 'FACE' sets impressive records; surpasses 1 million sales on Day 1
Jimin has unveiled his first-ever solo album FACE along with the music video for the title track 'Like Crazy' which showcases various facets of the 29-year-old.
After releasing his debut solo album ‘FACE‘ this week, BTS star Jimin, also known as Park Jimin is already creating a lot of impressive records and has become an instant hit among fans. While this is not surprising as fans were eagerly waiting for the singer to release his solo album, what is more exciting is that the album has created a record by surpassing 1 million sales on just the first day of release. By accumulating a whopping 1 million sales on the first day, Jimin has now become the first-ever male soloist to have such a sale in Hanteo history. The record was previously held by Lim Young Woong’s ‘IM HERO’ which had a little less than 1 million sales on its first day.
For the unversed, Hanteo is a South Korean music chart system where the real-time sales of all K-pop albums are counted and provides an overview of Korean bands’ popularity.
FACE: Like Crazy
Jimin has unveiled his first-ever solo album FACE along with the music video for the title track ‘Like Crazy’ which showcases various facets of the 29-year-old. In addition to his emotional singing backed up with powerful synth and drums, the song emphasises the feelings of ‘running away’ from the darkness.
In the song, the singer can be seen transitioning in different places through dark, light, and music flowing altogether.
It is pertinent to note that Jimin also appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show where he performed the song, leaving fans very excited.
