Days after fans were left in a frenzy after BTS’s Jeon Jungkook was spotted arriving in Qatar to reportedly promote the FIFA World Cup 2022, the same has now been confirmed by the band officially on Saturday. Taking to their official Twitter handle, BTS Officially stated that Jungkook has been selected to be a part of the FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack and will thus perform at the event’s opening ceremony. “Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!” their tweet read.

방탄소년단 ‘정국’이 2022 FIFA 카타르 월드컵 공식 사운드트랙과 월드컵 개막식 공연에 참여합니다. 많은 기대 부탁드립니다!

Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/MwJ2kdNRBp — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 12, 2022



The youngest member of the K-Pop sensation band BTS, Jungkook will be soon seen releasing his soundtrack as confirmed by the band this morning. Notably, this comes with just a few days left before the event begins.

Earlier in October, he arrived in Qatar for a short visit following which pictures and videos of the artist went viral on social media. While ARMYs in Qatar were quite thrilled to see him at the airport, the singer was given the royal treatment by the officials.

When Jungkook landed in Qatar, the screens were playing Left And Right and his videos. He must have seen them🥺 pic.twitter.com/JmZWJPIFLq — Jungkook SNS✨️ (@Jungkook_SNS) October 24, 2022

Jungkook was welcomed warmly at the vvip airport at Doha, Qatar and was given flower bouquet💐 pic.twitter.com/oXtGY6ywMU — Jungkook SNS✨️ (@Jungkook_SNS) October 24, 2022

Jungkook has landed safely and arrived at Doha, Qatar. Fans prepared posters and were waiting to see a glimpse of him. He was waving and smiling the whole time in his car. So soft and cute! pic.twitter.com/oan2vC1xPd — Jungkook SNS✨️ (@Jungkook_SNS) October 24, 2022



Fans were also seen gathered outside the airport to welcome him. Wearing a black sweatshirt with grey pants, slippers, and a pair of glasses, Jungkook grabbed the attention of many and left fans swooning over his look.

While it is still uncertain whether the entire band will be arriving for FIFA World Cup’s opening ceremony, Jungkook, also referred to as “JK” or “Kookie” by his fans has made it to the list of top artists who have been roped in for the event.

FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony

At a time when expectations are very high for the event, several big names have been selected for the opening ceremony that is to be held on 20 November 2022 at Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Some of the big names include stars like Shakira, BTS’ Jungkook, Black Eyed Peas, Dua Lipa, Nora Fatehi, Calvin Harris, and Kizz Daniel, among others.

It is said around 20 globally renowned artists are confirmed to perform at the event.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.