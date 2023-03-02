The eldest member of the popular K-pop band, BTS, Kim Seokjin aka Jin has been reportedly promoted in the military, making it to the rank of ‘Private First Class’. This comes just a few months after Jin joined the army in December 2022, leaving thousands of his fans disheartened. However, Now This News has brought a new wave of happiness and excitement among ARMYs who have taken to social media and have been sharing congratulatory messages for the singer. Notably, the news is yet to be confirmed by the artist or his agency, however, fans are already in a celebration mood.

While his day-to-day activities have not been revealed, Kim Seokjin who joined the services last year is said to be doing quite well in the military. After completing his five weeks of military training as a Company Commander in January, he was inducted as an Assistant Drill Instructor of his division. Now that he is said to have been promoted to ‘Private First Class’, a position which is right above a ‘Private’ in the country’s military. According to fans’ speculations, the artist will receive a new badge along with many other privileges including a few leaves from his service.

In the meantime, as fans celebrate their favourite artist’s new-earned achievement, social media is going all buzzy since morning. Proud ARMYs are calling out his achievement by giving him names like the ‘Tiger Trainer’.

A fan wrote, “A superhero on the stage under lights and camera and a superhero on the frontline protecting his country in the harshest weather”, while another one wrote, “TIGER TRAINER JIN will be promoted as PRIVATE FIRST CLASS JIN today after his first batch of trainees graduates!!! #JIN is one-of-a-kind!! So successful anywhere he goes!”

Check more reactions:

On 1st of March, Kim Seokjin will be officially promoted to the rank of Private First Class. CONGRATULATIONS JIN ♡ PRIVATE FIRST CLASS JIN

TIGER TRAINER JIN #단_호랑이조교_김석진일병_결 #김석진일병_셀카기대하지말입니다 #석진이는_이제_일병이라네 pic.twitter.com/vgB3WecSBA — SeokJinnie_마이핸섬🐹🌙 | D – 468 (@SeokJin6984) February 28, 2023

private first class tiger trainer Kim Seokjin saying “welcome” to new trainees he is getting promoted to PFC tomorrow pic.twitter.com/9tWiMYzA8n — Seokjinism – THE ASTRONAUT JIN 🧑‍🚀 (@seokjinism1) February 28, 2023

Our moon is now promoted to Private First Class. 😭🌙

This is making me so so so proud of him. Its feels like yesterday i was crying over him leaving but he never disappoints

I AM SO PROUF Of HIM

TIGER TRAINER JIN pic.twitter.com/bIUEZ3WTAm — liz⁷ (@taezayy) February 28, 2023

While Jin being the eldest member of the band was the first to join the military last year, he will be soon be joined by another member, J-Hope who has already initiated the process and is expected to soon enlist in the military. In a statement issued by the agency, J-Hope’s bidding to serve in the military was confirmed.

