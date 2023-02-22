BTS' Jimin finally announces his debut solo album 'Face'
BTS Jimin’s debut solo album, Face will release on March 24 at 1 pm KST.
February 21st (Tuesday) turned out to be a great day for BTS ARMYs as they were getting big surprises and treats from their favourite K-pop stars. It started with BTS leader RM revealing his track Closer becoming the theme song for the South Korean movie, Decision to Leave followed by a Run BTS 2023 Special Episode – Mini Field Day Part 2 on YouTube. And later, Jimin announced the release date of his solo album Face, which will be released on March 24 at 1 p.m. KST.
Talking about the solo album, the label stated, “BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album ‘Face’. ‘Face’ is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist. Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the ‘Face’ release, so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first official solo activity.”
FACE
2023. 3. 24.
1PM (KST) | 12AM (ET)#지민 #Jimin #Jimin_FACE pic.twitter.com/knSAq951C7
— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) February 21, 2023
The teaser of the solo album went viral on social media like wildfire and we saw many fans sharing their excitement about it.
jimin and his live for pink toned concepts, he‘s so dollie for that pic.twitter.com/IYZ32CnHTS
— doll jimin🪞 (@dollfolders) February 21, 2023
Whaaaaaaaaaaat?
FACE IS COMING
JIMIN IS COMING
JIMIN FACE FIRST SOLO ALBUM
JIMIN SOLO ALBUM
— Mónica Rodríguez✨ (@MonicaRodrii) February 21, 2023
While a fan tweeted, “That a thrill… congratulations and much success Jimin, it will be a great gift for our hearts,” another netizen wrote, “PJM1 is coming!!!!!!!! You just know it’s gonna be massive.”
BTS members RM and J-Hope have already released their solo albums while Suga will be soon going on a solo tour.
