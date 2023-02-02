Remember Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator series? The sci-fi franchise has been a mainstay in our lives, with Schwarzenegger’s all-black look and iconic ‘I’ll be back’ dialogue still being a favourite of many. But very few people are aware of the amount of work that went into creating the films. A video doing the rounds on social media shows the painstaking work that went into creating a dummy replica of Schwarzenegger’s T-800. According to a Ladbible report, the dummy was made for the movie Terminator: Genisys. The Alan Taylor directorial, which released in 2015, also starred Emilia Clarke, Jason Clarke, Matt Smith, Courtney D Vance and J.K. Simmons, among others.

As per the report, the dummy was created for the scene where Arnold Schwarzenegger battles his younger self. The scene also features a burnt out version of the younger T-800 lying on the ground. While many of the shots of the actor were laid over bodybuilder Brett Azar using CGI, some of the moments featured the dummy as well.

The video shows the process through which the replica of the movie’s iconic robot was created. The clip shows a team engaging in the process to make the dummy look life-like. A voice in the background can be heard explaining the steps involved in creating the model.

Watch:

As per Ladbible, the life-size replica was made using a body-scan of Arnold that had been done for Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines. This model was then padded with clay to create the Commando star’s younger physique. The team at Legacy Effects created a mould from the clay model to build dummies of the original T-800, with metal exoskeletons being inserted inside the replicas to allow ease of movement.

The video immediately went viral. Many people were left impressed by the amount of effort that went into creating the dummy. “Man the work that went into old effects still impresses me. I know making CG models, rendering, and animating takes effort, I’ve done some of it myself before, but this is just such a production with so many different artists involved. Just wow,” wrote one user.

“I love how they bothered giving him realistic toe nails and everything,” commented another.

Some felt inspired by the work that was shown in the footage.

Others found the clip “incredible”.

The video has garnered over 10 million views so far.

Terminator: Genysis was the fifth part of the sci-fi franchise. The movie was followed by the 2019 Tim Miller directorial Terminator: Dark Fate. While Schwarzenegger once again reprised his role as T-800, the film failed to impress viewers and critics.

James Cameron who directed the first and second Terminator movies, had stated in an interview last year that he is considering rebooting the franchise.

