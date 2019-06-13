Bryan Singer agrees to pay $150000 to settle sexual assault allegation involving a minor

Accused director Bryan Singer has agreed to pay $150,000 to settle a rape allegation against him. The filmmaker still denies any culpability, reports The Wrap. The survivor filed a lawsuit against Singer in December 2017, stating that the director had allegedly sexually assaulted him at a yacht party in Seattle in 2013 when he was just 17 years old.

“Mr Singer has denied even knowing this individual, let alone allegedly having interacted with him more than 15 years ago,” said Singer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, in a statement.

The complainant also filed for bankruptcy in 2014 but his creditors reopened his case because they claimed he did not file the potential proceeds from the lawsuit against Singer as one of his assets.

The creditors' attorney Rory C Livesey, stated that his party would receive slightly less than $61,000. As per Livesey, the debt mostly involved student loans. He also mentioned that there was no certain evidence that Singer was ever present at a party on the yacht, something which the filmmaker also denies attending.

Their litigation will also resolve the complainant's litigation against Singer.

Following allegations against Singer, Millennium Films put their comic book adaptation of Red Sonja (which would see Singer as director) on hold in February this year. The filmmaker was also removed from Oscar-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Singer has been accused of sexual misconduct on four other accounts.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 09:50:00 IST

