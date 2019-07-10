Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul reunite for new Mezcal company; Twitterati disappointed it isn't for a Breaking Bad spin-off
Bryan Cranston, 63, and Aaron Paul, 39, have finally unveiled their long-awaited and much-hyped secret project, which many presumed to be a Breaking Bad movie. The Emmy-winning co-stars of acclaimed drama series have been teasing a reunion over the last several weeks. But that reunion is not the Breaking Bad sequel movie as many fans were hoping. Instead, it is the launch of their new artisanal mezcal brand Dos Hombres.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Bryan explained how the idea was born in a sushi bar in New York. He further explained that the actors had developed a special bond while shooting for Breaking Bad and wanted to take it forward. Hence, they built the mezcal and named it Dos Hombres which means two guys on a quest.
"It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it,” he added.
Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullshit gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico. After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be “it,” something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren’t going to do it. We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in a tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy shit it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres - two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it. Well, that’s our story. What’s yours? Go to doshombres.com to get a bottle of your own. Follow us at @Doshombres and @Mezcal to hear more about Mezcal and Dos Hombres. — AP & BC
The world, however, doesn't seem to be too happy with them as fans flocked to the comments furious that this was totally unexpected. Read some of the reactions below
The Emmy-winning series, which ran from 2008 to 2013, starred Cranston as chemistry-teacher-cum-meth-kingpin Walter White, and Paul as his former student and partner-in-crime, Jesse Pinkman. It was previously reported a Breaking Bad sequel to the popular series was being planned and set to air on Netflix and AMC. The film, written and directed by creator Vince Gilligan and produced by Sony TV. It was reported the show will focus on Jesse, presumably after his escape from Neo-Nazi captivity in the series finale, in which Walt died.
Although not much is known about the project, it is likely Gilligan will take on the director's mantle for the sequel.
