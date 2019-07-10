Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul reunite for new Mezcal company; Twitterati disappointed it isn't for a Breaking Bad spin-off

Bryan Cranston, 63, and Aaron Paul, 39, have finally unveiled their long-awaited and much-hyped secret project, which many presumed to be a Breaking Bad movie. The Emmy-winning co-stars of acclaimed drama series have been teasing a reunion over the last several weeks. But that reunion is not the Breaking Bad sequel movie as many fans were hoping. Instead, it is the launch of their new artisanal mezcal brand Dos Hombres.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Bryan explained how the idea was born in a sushi bar in New York. He further explained that the actors had developed a special bond while shooting for Breaking Bad and wanted to take it forward. Hence, they built the mezcal and named it Dos Hombres which means two guys on a quest.

"It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it,” he added.

The world, however, doesn't seem to be too happy with them as fans flocked to the comments furious that this was totally unexpected. Read some of the reactions below

I’m pretty damn pissed off. //// Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's collaboration isn't a Breaking Bad spinoff https://t.co/du5gIacwvj — Ken Diesel (@KenDiesel) July 9, 2019

My dumb ass thought there was gonna be a new Breaking Bad series/film. I've been played pic.twitter.com/AZ3ZpeFVCW — Ben Young (@_BenYoung94) July 9, 2019

When you find out Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul’s tweets were actually about a collaboration on some alcoholic drink & absolutely not anything Breaking Bad related 😔 pic.twitter.com/tcMjqGQJLB — Karen (@karenmcmuffin) July 9, 2019

Unreal..: I thought we were getting some new breaking bad shiiii. So sad. I don’t even drink man, I don’t even drink https://t.co/ERPcIYVJR4 — RC ⚾️la (@RJCardinals) July 9, 2019

The Emmy-winning series, which ran from 2008 to 2013, starred Cranston as chemistry-teacher-cum-meth-kingpin Walter White, and Paul as his former student and partner-in-crime, Jesse Pinkman. It was previously reported a Breaking Bad sequel to the popular series was being planned and set to air on Netflix and AMC. The film, written and directed by creator Vince Gilligan and produced by Sony TV. It was reported the show will focus on Jesse, presumably after his escape from Neo-Nazi captivity in the series finale, in which Walt died.

Although not much is known about the project, it is likely Gilligan will take on the director's mantle for the sequel.

