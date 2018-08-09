Brooklyn Nine-Nine to tackle #MeToo in new season in wake of star Terry Crews' sexual assault testimony

The team of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which was picked up by NBC network after Fox's cancellation, spoke about its sixth season at a panel discussion of the Television Critics Association's summer press tour on 8 August.

Executive producer David Goor shared that they have always wanted to do more "topical, issue-oriented episodes" like the #MeToo movement but also added that such stories were hard to crack, reports IndieWire. The aim is to be funny without trivialising the issue and exploring it in a fair way.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Goor stressed that the show would not tell a #MeToo story unless the writing team can come up with the right one. The movement holds special significance for the show as cast member Terry Crews had spoken on Twitter about being sexually harassed, even proposing a legislation known as the Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has already attempted tackling such topical issues through Season 4's Moo Moo episode, where Terry Crews' character experiences racial profiling as well as Stephanie Beatriz's character Rosa's coming out to her parents, which will be further explored in the upcoming episodes.

The cast also discussed that the police comedy show's new season will be the same, regardless of the switch from one channel to another. The Hollywood Reporter writes that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will return midseason on NBC, but a premiere date has not been set yet.

