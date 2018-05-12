Brooklyn Nine-Nine picked up by NBC; sitcom revived for sixth season following social media outrage by fans

Police comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been saved for a sixth season after being picked up by NBC, reports Variety.

The popular show, starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher, was cancelled after Fox announced it would not be renewing the series after season five.

Fans of the show immediately took to social media and launched a campaign of sorts with the hashtag #RenewBrooklyn99. The fans were calling for the show to be picked up by another network.

Dan Goor, the show’s co-creator, broke the news that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be back. He tweeted, “Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but…. NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!!

“Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world!”

The cast members of the show also announced the news on their personal Twitter handles. They thanked fans for their support. Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago, posted a number of GIFs, including one of her character punching the air, and wrote: #Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!!

Joe Lo Truglio, who plays Charles Boyle, said it was the fans who had helped save the show.

He said: “It’s NINE o’clock and the NINE NINE is now on NBC. We are so grateful for our fans. THANK YOU. You made this happen. And we’re excited about this amazing new chapter for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Chelsea Peretti, who plays Gina Linetti, posted a GIF of a thumbs up, while Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Rosa Diaz, said: “SQUAD YOU DID IT #BROOKLYN99 WILL BE ON NBC FOR OUR 6th SEASON!”

The final episode of season five – which will be the last on Fox – airs on 20 May and will feature the wedding of Jake, played by Samberg, and Amy, played by Fumero.

