Terry Crews opens up on toxic masculinity, impact of #MeToo at recent Brooklyn Nine-Nine press event

Actor Terry Crews voiced his opinion on the effect that #MeToo movement has had at a Brooklyn Nine-Nine panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on 8 August.

He said that after the movement unearthed the widespread prevalence of sexual assault at the workplace, it has enabled victims to speak out their truth.

“It’s all about freedom. It’s about being able to tell your story. One thing that influenced me was being here and feeling safe and having friends and family on this show that I felt secure enough that I could actually tell my truth and still go to work.” he said at the event, as per a Variety report.

The actor made headlines all over the world upon revealing that he was groped by former head of the motion picture department at William Morris Endeavor (WME), Adam Venit, at a party in 2016. He also filed a lawsuit against WME and Venit, which was later dismissed by the Los Angeles District Attorney, citing the statute of limitations. Crews has now become a prominent figure in the fight against sexual harassment and assault.

“I’m going to tell you, that I think this is just the beginning,” he said. “I feel like this is going to be a new day and now the town will be safe for my wife, for my son and for my daughter.” Variety quoted Crews as saying.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 18:51 PM