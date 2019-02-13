Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Lin-Manuel Miranda to guest star as Amy Santiago's brother in NBC sitcom

Brooklyn Nine Nine is bringing Lin-Manuel Miranda as a guest star on an upcoming episode in Season 6 of the popular sitcom. Miranda, who recently starred in Mary Poppins Returns, will play David Santiago, brother of Amy (Melissa Fumero) and her rival. The episode is titled as The Golden Child, which is set to air on 7 March, reports TVLine.

Miranda was one of the celebrities who voiced their support for Brooklyn Nine-Nine following its cancellation by Fox last year after five seasons. Fans of the show immediately took to social media and launched a campaign with the hashtag #RenewBrooklyn99. NBC swooped in quickly and picked up the show for sixth season.

RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE

I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS

THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS#RenewB99 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 10, 2018

Miranda, who is friends with the Fumero, also celebrated with the cast when NBC announced its rescue.

Miranda recently reprised his lead role in the musical Hamilton for a three-week run of the production in Puerto Rico to raise money for artists struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. He also guest-starred on two episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm and lent his voice to three episodes of DuckTales.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur of Parks and Recreation fame. The ensemble and supporting cast features Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio , Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.

