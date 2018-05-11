You are here:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine cancelled by Fox provoking online outrage; Netflix, Hulu show interest in sitcom

FP Staff

May,11 2018 12:14:51 IST

Fans of television comedies are in for a major disappointment yet again as a beloved show will be taken off-air.

Fox's Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been canceled by the network, as reported by CNN, as it looks to clear room on its schedule for a crop of new shows.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's demise is being particularly mourned by viewers who hailed the comedy show for its diverse cast and progressive nature; which included characters from the LGBTQ community.

A still from Brooklyn Nine-Nine/Image from Twitter.

Co-creator Dan Goor acknowledged the loss on Twitter, thanking people for an "incredible outpouring of support." He wrote, "Wow. Thank you all for this incredible outpouring of support. #brooklyn99 fans are the best fans in the world. It means the world to me and everyone else who works on the show".

Brooklyn Nine-Nine starred Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher and aired for five seasons. Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio and Chelsea Peretti rounded out the cast.

During its time on-air, the series earned a fair amount of attention from award shows. It received the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series in 2014, and Samberg earned the statue for Best Actor in a Comedy in the same year. Braugher also earned three Emmy nominations for his work on the show.

Following the comedy's cancellation, fans — including some famous ones — took to Twitter to express their disappointment over Fox's decision.

Though not all seems bleak for Brooklyn Nine-Nine as according to The Hollywood Reporter, online streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and even networks TBS and CBS have expressed their interest in the show.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Brooklyn Nine-Nine producers have fielded a number of incoming calls from other outlets including Hulu, Netflix, TBS, and network sibling NBC after taking notice of the worldwide outpouring of support.

