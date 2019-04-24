Britney Spears addresses mental health issues in video, tells fans she will 'be back soon'

Singer-songwriter Britney Spears on 23 April addressed her fans in a video and said that "all is well." Her fans had demanded that she be released from a mental treatment facility that she joined in March.

“Hi guys, just checking in with all of you that are concerned about me. All is well, my family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety, so I just needed time to deal, but don’t worry, I’ll be back very soon," said Spears.

In the caption, she thanked her fans for their support and also indirectly addressed those who had assumed that she was being held against her will at the mental health facility. A group of agitating members had gathered outside West Hollywood City Hall on 22 April, holding up placards which said, "Free Britney" and "Truth Will Set Her Free."

Spears shared the video a day after her boyfriend Sam Asghari told TMZ that she was doing "amazing."

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 12:27:22 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.