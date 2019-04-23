Britney Spears fans hold protests demanding singer's release from mental heath facility

Fans of pop star Britney Spears protested on 22 April, demanding that the artiste be released from a mental treatment facility that she joined in March, state reports. The agitation began after rumours that Britney was being held against her will at the centre.

A group of agitating members gathered outside West Hollywood City Hall on Monday, holding up placards which said, "Free Britney" and "Truth Will Set Her Free." The entire protest was live streamed on YouTube, reports Billboard.

Shouts of "Hey ho, Larry Rudolph has got to go," were heard among the people revolting against Britney's admission. They targeted her manager (Rudolph) for his apparent decision to put the singer in the facility.

Spears admitted herself in the centre and enrolled for a 30-day program amidst her father's long-standing health issues. The star was also granted a one-day holiday so that she may spend it with family.

The #FreeBritney protest is happening right now outside West Hollywood City Hall pic.twitter.com/S60ZQIEYmf — Greg W (@gregw_dj) April 22, 2019

She looks like she’s been through hell, not “resting” in some luxury treatment center like her team suggested. And this is suspect they had the paps photograph her the same day there was supposed to be a Free Britney protest in LA pic.twitter.com/NaGL5b3Vub — la bella vita (@drugproblem) April 22, 2019

These fools at the #FreeBritney protest can’t even settle on a chant. ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/49iAxUPzpH — B. (@brianneamira) April 22, 2019

#FreeBritney protest live now watch the livestream and join this movement #BritneyArmy End slavery Free her! pic.twitter.com/Ct6st7fbtf — kristen h (@kristenhinkson) April 23, 2019

#freebritney

Stop this conservatorship abuse Protest live right now in Cali pic.twitter.com/mdWmoaolSD — kristen h (@kristenhinkson) April 23, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 11:18:32 IST

