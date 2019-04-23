You are here:

Britney Spears fans hold protests demanding singer's release from mental heath facility

FP Staff

Apr 23, 2019 11:18:32 IST

Fans of pop star Britney Spears protested on 22 April, demanding that the artiste be released from a mental treatment facility that she joined in March, state reports. The agitation began after rumours that Britney was being held against her will at the centre.

A group of agitating members gathered outside West Hollywood City Hall on Monday, holding up placards which said, "Free Britney" and "Truth Will Set Her Free." The entire protest was live streamed on YouTube, reports Billboard.

Shouts of "Hey ho, Larry Rudolph has got to go," were heard among the people revolting against Britney's admission. They targeted her manager (Rudolph) for his apparent decision to put the singer in the facility.

Spears admitted herself in the centre and enrolled for a 30-day program amidst her father's long-standing health issues. The star was also granted a one-day holiday so that she may spend it with family.

 

 

