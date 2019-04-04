Britney Spears reportedly checks into mental health facility following bout of emotional distress
Singer-songwriter Britney Spears has checked into a psychiatric facility following a bout of emotional distress, reports Variety. As per news in TMZ, the 37-year-old singer was admitted to the mental health facility about a week ago and is scheduled to remain there for a month-long treatment.
Spears has been disturbed due to her father Jamie Spears' ill-health, reports are claiming. Jamie recently underwent a second surgery in order to fix a ruptured colon, added the report.
In November, the '...Baby, One More Time' pop star put her Las Vegas home on hold so that she could look after her father. The singer posted on social media that due to Jamie's near-death incident after hospitalisation, she took the decision to focus on her family at the point. She also mentioned that she would be unable to perform at her new show Domination in January this year.
View this post on Instagram
I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.
Spears' mental health issues date back to 2007 when the singer shaved her head and even attacked the paparazzi with an umbrella. Britney had later checked herself into the psych ward at UCLA’s Medical Center.
Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 11:31:09 IST