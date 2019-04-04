Britney Spears reportedly checks into mental health facility following bout of emotional distress

Singer-songwriter Britney Spears has checked into a psychiatric facility following a bout of emotional distress, reports Variety. As per news in TMZ, the 37-year-old singer was admitted to the mental health facility about a week ago and is scheduled to remain there for a month-long treatment.

Spears has been disturbed due to her father Jamie Spears' ill-health, reports are claiming. Jamie recently underwent a second surgery in order to fix a ruptured colon, added the report.

In November, the '...Baby, One More Time' pop star put her Las Vegas home on hold so that she could look after her father. The singer posted on social media that due to Jamie's near-death incident after hospitalisation, she took the decision to focus on her family at the point. She also mentioned that she would be unable to perform at her new show Domination in January this year.

Spears' mental health issues date back to 2007 when the singer shaved her head and even attacked the paparazzi with an umbrella. Britney had later checked herself into the psych ward at UCLA’s Medical Center.

