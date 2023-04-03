The opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai was attended by A-listers from both Bollywood and Hollywood. The NMACC Gala was held from 31 March to 2 April. British actor Tom Holland, who rose to fame after his role as Spiderman in Spider-Man: Homecoming, was among the stars who attended the event. The photos from the event featuring the actor have since been making rounds on social media. But a British historian, who also goes by the name Tom Holland, was being mistakenly tagged in the pictures of the Hollywood actor. The Twitter username of the actor is TomHolland1996, while the historian’s username is holland_tom. The same name led to a confusion, causing the wrong person to get tagged in the posts of NMACC Gala event.

Historian Holland took to Twitter and wrote, “Please make it stop” while sharing a picture from the event in which he was tagged. The picture shows Tom, Shah Rukh Khan, Nita Ambani, Zendaya, and Salman Khan posing together.

Take a look at this tweet here:

Please make it stop https://t.co/K8j0EBbjyY — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) April 2, 2023

The tweet attracted a wide range of remarks in the comment section. A user sarcastically wrote, “Enjoy your new followers.”

Enjoy your new followers 😂 — DirectionalTrades (@ImpliedVirgil) April 2, 2023

People told the historian to enjoy the fame of being seen with Shah Rukh Khan.

Sir, Enjoy the fame of being seen with the Shahrukh Khan — Fictional character. (@SRKian_MAS) April 2, 2023

Some accounts jokingly called him “The Amazing Ancient History Man.”

The Amazing Ancient History Man! — Kamil Mirowski (@KamilMirowski) April 2, 2023

A person wrote that on the flip side, actor Tom Holland was probably confused why he was not getting as many tags as he had thought.

On the flip side, maybe the Brit kid is confused why he isn't getting as many tags as he thought lol. — Brett of the chosen city (@EveryDayJiayou) April 2, 2023

A bunch of celebrities attended the NMACC Gala event which witnessed killer dance performances of Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. The trio were seen grooving to the song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from the movie Pathaan.

Have a look at the video clip of their performance here:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was also seen arriving hand-in-hand with Nick Jonas at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The couple warmly embraced the media and posed for the photographs.

