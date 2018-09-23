Brie Larson shuts down trolls asking Captain Marvel to 'smile more' with hilarious MCU photoshops

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel trailer has since its release received many complaints from sexist trolls about how her character does not smile enough in the promotional material. Some even went to the extent of photoshopping her expression to switch them to a smile. The actress responded through her Instagram story by sharing posters of male Marvel superheroes adorning smiles to reveal the ridiculousness of the trolls.

Captain Marvel will be the first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to follow a solo female superhero. The trailer of the film was released on 18 September where Larson plays the alter ego of US Air Force pilot Carol Danvers. Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury and Clark Gregg's Phil Coulson are also a part of the feature. Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou are reprising their roles from the Guardians of the Galaxy as Ronan and Korath respectively. It was reported that Brie Larson trained extensively for nine months in order to build her physical strength prior to the filming for her role. Captain Marvel will release on 8 March, 2019.

