Brendan Fraser on winning Critics Choice Best Actor Award for The Whale: 'If you like Charlie, good things will happen'

It won’t be wrong to say that the year 2023 kick-started by felicitating well-deserved projects and artists in the entertainment industry across the globe. After the prestigious Golden Globe Awards, the much-awaited Critics Choice Awards were held in Los Angeles. While SS Rajamouli’s RRR brought home two big titles back home, Darren Aronofsky’s psychological drama The Whale clinched an extremely important title at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. This is because Hollywood star Brendan Fraser’s impeccable performance in the critically acclaimed The Whale earned him the title of Best Actor at the 28th Critics Choice Awards ceremony that took place at iconic Fairmount Century Plaza LA. While receiving his top award at the ceremony, Brendan delivered one of the most emotional speeches of the night. As the ceremony was gleaming with stars from across the globe, there was not a dry eye in the room after Brendan spoke his heart out.

To clinch this victory, Brendan reportedly defeated Hollywood biggies like Austin Butler (Elvis), Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), and Bill Nighy (Living). Now, while acknowledging his big win, The Mummy actor said to The Whale filmmaker, “I was in the wilderness. And I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs. But you found me.” It must be noted that Brendan has received immense accolades for his portrayal of a depressed and morbidly obese man in the movie. In it, Brendan essays the role of an approximately 250 kg man, who reckons with the limits of his reclusive life in a period of five days. Talking about the movie in his acceptance speech, Brenda said The Whale is a film about love and added, “It’s about redemption. It’s about finding the light in a dark place, and I’m so lucky to have worked with an ensemble that is incredible.”

Brendan concluded his speech with a heavy heart and tears in his eyes, and said, “If you like Charlie, whom I played in this movie in any way, struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you’re in a dark sea, I want you to know that if you, too, can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen.”

Now, the internet believes that Brendan receiving Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards is the “well deserved” acclamation. One user commented, “So well deserved.”

Another commented, “This man deserves all the love in the world.

I haven’t seen the movie but what little I saw in the trailer says it all. I would love to see him win an Oscar.”

According to the latest BBC report, Brendan is hotly tipped to get an Oscar nomination later this month.

