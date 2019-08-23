Breaking Bad spin-off film has already wrapped up shooting, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk confirms

As fans of the neo-Western crime drama Breaking Bad wait with bated breath for its spin-off film, actor Bob Odenkirk announces that the film has already been shot in its entirety.

Odenkirk, best known for his role in the AMC series and Better Call Saul, is surprised that people were not aware of the fact that the film has already been canned. During an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Odenkirk exclaims, "I’ve heard so many different things about it, but I am excited about the Breaking Bad movie. I can’t wait to see it. I don’t know what people know and don’t know. I find it hard to believe you don’t know it was shot. They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They’ve done an amazing job of keeping it a secret.”

The Emmy-winning series, which ran from 2008 to 2013, starred Bryan Cranston as chemistry-teacher-cum-meth-kingpin Walter White, and Aaron Paul as his former student and current partner in crime, Jesse Pinkman. For his part on the series, Paul earned three supporting actor Emmys. Odenkirk essayed the role of Saul Goodman, a crooked strip mall lawyer representing Walt and Jesse. Better Call Saul, on the other hand, is a prequel spin-off of Breaking Bad that tracks the rise of a struggling lawyer, played by Odenkirk, into the go-to attorney for top criminals in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Breaking Bad is widely regarded as one of the greatest television series of all time

The film, written and directed by creator Vince Gilligan, and produced by Sony TV, will focus on Jesse, presumably after his escape from Neo-Nazi captivity in the series finale, in which Walt died. The logline for the film is it "follows the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom."

Netflix will release the film prior to a premiere on the show's original network AMC.

