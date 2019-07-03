You are here:

Breaking Bad makers were offered $75 mn to create three more episodes by Dreamworks co-founder

FP Staff

Jul 03, 2019 19:56:28 IST

Jeffrey Katzenberg, the co-founder of Dreamworks and former chairperson of the Walt Disney Studios, revealed in an interview that he had offered the makers of Breaking Bad $75 million to create three additional episodes in 2013, reports IndieWire.

Breaking Bad. Image from Facebook

"I met with them maybe four or five months before the final season aired. I made a proposal to them that I would buy from them three additional episodes of Breaking Bad for $25 million an episode. At the time, they were producing these shows for $3.5 million an episode, so to literally buy three new episodes for that amount of money meant they would have made more profit from the purchase of those three episodes than they’d made from five years," he had told New York Times' Kyle Buchanan.

IndieWire writes that Katzenberg wanted each episode of Breaking Bad to run for 5-10 minutes, a concept similar to the one for his short form streaming platform Quibi. The Breaking Bad team refused Katzenberg's offer because the final episodes of the show did not need any more instalments.

The Emmy-winning series, which ran from 2008 to 2013, starred Brian Cranston as chemistry-teacher-cum-meth-kingpin Walter White and Aaron Paul as his former student and partner-in-crime, Jesse Pinkman. For his part on the series, Paul earned three supporting actor Emmys.

It was previously reported that a film based on the show is in the works. It will be written and directed by creator Vince Gilligan and produced by Sony TV, will focus on Jesse, presumably after his escape from Neo-Nazi captivity in the series finale in which Walt died. Cranston had also said he would make an appearance in the film if Gilligan asks him to. Cranston and Paul even hinted at a reunion recently by taking to Twitter.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 19:56:28 IST

