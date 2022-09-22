Setting the cash registers ringing and ending Bollywood’s dry spell, Brahmastra is indeed the movie that revived the Hindi film industry. After amassing Rs. 360 crores till Day 10, Ayan Mukerji’s most ambitious project is now inching towards Rs. 400 crore club at the worldwide box office. Though there was a slight drop in the collections during the weekday, it is considered as the calm before Friday’s storm. This after, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer is witnessing an earth-shattering response in advance bookings, on the occasion of National Cinema Day on 23 September. Reportedly, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is geared up to smash its own opening day ticket sale this Friday, which is Day 15 for the movie.

Crazy to believe it right? Well, according to a recent report in Koimoi, Brahmastra has already collected more than Rs. 3.55 crores by selling 4.15 lakh tickets for Friday, across the country. And this includes all versions of the film. In addition, it is expected that the Karan Johar-backed film will very soon be crossing its Day 1’s figure of 5.99 lakh tickets in advance booking. While there is no denying the fact that Brahmastra’s tickets are selling faster than hot pancakes, its overall footfall count will see a huge spike on National Cinema Day, which resulted in extremely budget-friendly ticket rates of just Rs. 75. Already outdoing itself on Day 15, Brahmastra is now reportedly competing with the record openers like the recently released Yash’s KGF 2 and SS Rajamouli’s directorial Baahubali 2.

As the third Friday is more like a re-release for Ayan’s directorial, Brahmastra might set the record for the biggest Friday of all time. Giving you a backdrop, Baahubali 2 at the midnight of its release reportedly sold Rs. 6.50 lakh tickets. And on the other hand, KGF 2 sold 5.15 lakh tickets. Coming to Brahmastra’s box office collections, the multi-starrer film on its 13th day reportedly collected Rs. 4 crores in the country. Despite witnessing this usual slight drop, trade analysts have predicted that the movie is likely to have yet another rock-solid weekend at the box office. And therefore it is expected that Brahmastra is likely to break more box office records in the coming days.

If the debate on Twitter is anything to go by, ardent fans and connoisseurs of cinema are in dire need of what we call something hatke. Brahmastra dares to give the audience something hatke. And the audiences have reciprocated with as much aplomb and applause. Is it time to throw this hashtag of Boycott Bollywood in the bin?

