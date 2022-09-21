Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Karan Johar again as Brahmastra goes past The Kashmir Files at the box-office
While sharing Agnihotri’s tweet a day after on her Instagram story, Kangana took another Jibe at KJo.
Considered as the motormouth of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut once again took a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar and his film Brahmastra. The-Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer is witnessing a roaring success at the box office, even after 12 days of its release. Brahmastra is being widely credited as the film that revived Bollywood from its dry spell. This is after the movie reportedly grossed Rs. 350 crores beating Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. Acknowledging the same, Agnihotri took to his Twitter account and said that while he doesn’t know how Brahmastracrossed The Kashmir Files at the box office, he added that he is not part of the “dumb race”—pointing to the number game. Now, sharing Agnihotri’s tweet a day after, Kangana took another Jibe at KJo.
While sharing the screenshots of the reports claiming that Brahmastra crossed The Kashmir Files, Agnihotri wrote, “Hahahaha. I don’t know how they beat The Kashmir Files… with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones…. Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks.”
Now, sharing the screenshot of Agnihotri’s tweet on the story of her Instagram account, Kangana wrote in a series of posts, “The audacity to belittle The Kashmir Files, a film made on Hindu genocide (and) also trying to ride on its success. The Kashmir Files was made in ₹10 crores…” In another story, Kangana continued, “Now, according to mafia minions, the Karan Johar film has beaten it (The Kashmir Files) brutally… Karan Johar Ji aap kya cheeze ho yaar (what are you, Karan Johar).”
Hahahaha. I don’t know how did they beat #TheKashmirFiles… with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones…. Or with paid PR and influencers?
Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks. #NotBollywood
😝 😝 😝 pic.twitter.com/DjR1MOyplD
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 19, 2022
Talking about the post-COVID-19 pandemic “verdict model”, Kangana wrote, “Post pandemic verdict model, specially invented for Karan Johar films… BTW (by the way) Thugs of Hindustan (2018) earned around ₹280 crores worldwide gross and its budget was also around ₹280 crore… Lekin (but) they didn’t spend on PR machinery. Nahi toh (otherwise) with the new KJo (Karan Johar) models, no film will ever flop.”
Having made on the budget of Rs. 410 crores, Brahmastra according to its director has bagged Rs. 360 crores across the globe in 10 days. Moreover, Ayan has promised fans that they won’t have to wait very long for its second part and is aiming to release it by 2025 and the last chapter by 2026.
