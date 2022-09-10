Entertainment

Brahmastra leads to multi-crore loss? PVR CEO refutes rumours

In a series of tweets PVR Pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani has slammed these media reports for making false claims. The CEO was confused whether to call it “a lack of understanding” or an intentional move “to cast doubts.”

FP Trending September 10, 2022 18:19:18 IST
Brahmastra leads to multi-crore loss? PVR CEO refutes rumours

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, which is an ambitiously planned trilogy, released in theatres on 9 September. It has garnered mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. Amid the reactions, a report carried by a leading daily claimed that Brahmastra’s negative reviews led to India’s largest theater chains PVR and Inox cumulatively losing over Rs 800 crore in market capitalisation on the release day. Now, in a series of tweets PVR Pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani has slammed these media reports for making false claims. The CEO was confused whether to call it “a lack of understanding” or an intentional move “to cast doubts.”

Calling the report “false” and “negative”, Gianchandani said, “It amazes me, the false and negative info about Brahmastra on the internet and in the media. Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts? Just so that we don’t miss crucial facts.” He also confirmed that PVR Cinemas did a net business of Rs. 8.18 crore for Bramhastra on day 1.

In a follow-up tweet, the CEO listed the day 1 net collections of all the recent blockbusters which includes KGF 2, RRR, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sooryavanshi, recorded at PVR theatres. Gianchandani also mentioned that the way advances or pre-sales were on Saturday, PVR Cinemas is likely to cross 9 crore net box office collection (NBOC) and 10 crore NBOC on day 3, that is Sunday.


https://twitter.com/kamalgianc/status/1568454089104830469

Summing up the takeaway, he said that Brahmastra has been doing exceptionally well in the PVR theatres and the audience seems to be enjoying the film. “PVR is having a fabulous weekend which is so encouraging given the massive line-up of films over the next 3 months,” the CEO added, concluding the string of tweets.

Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor in a lead role. In addition, the film boasts a star cast of Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles. Brahmastra also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 10, 2022 18:36:06 IST

TAGS:

also read

Can Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmāstra strike gold at the south box office?
Entertainment

Can Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmāstra strike gold at the south box office?

With recent Telugu fantasy-mythological-adventure films like Bimbisara and Karthikeya 2 becoming hits, the audience seems to be in the mood for such films.

Kangana Ranaut calls Brahmastra 'disaster', says Ayan Mukerji 'burnt 600 crores to ashes'
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut calls Brahmastra 'disaster', says Ayan Mukerji 'burnt 600 crores to ashes'

In one of the Instagram Stories, Kangana pointed out how Ayan Mukerji took “12 years to make this film, replaced 14 DOPs, changed 85 ADs, and shot for over 400 days” only to “burn 600 crores to ashes”. The actress also accused Ayan of exploiting religious sentiments.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted outside recording studio ahead of Brahmastra's release
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted outside recording studio ahead of Brahmastra's release

Ranbir Kapoor was snapped wearing a red kurta and jeans. Alia Bhatt continued to give her followers style goals with her yellow suit.