Brahmastra leads to multi-crore loss? PVR CEO refutes rumours

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, which is an ambitiously planned trilogy, released in theatres on 9 September. It has garnered mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. Amid the reactions, a report carried by a leading daily claimed that Brahmastra’s negative reviews led to India’s largest theater chains PVR and Inox cumulatively losing over Rs 800 crore in market capitalisation on the release day. Now, in a series of tweets PVR Pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani has slammed these media reports for making false claims. The CEO was confused whether to call it “a lack of understanding” or an intentional move “to cast doubts.”

Calling the report “false” and “negative”, Gianchandani said, “It amazes me, the false and negative info about Brahmastra on the internet and in the media. Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts? Just so that we don’t miss crucial facts.” He also confirmed that PVR Cinemas did a net business of Rs. 8.18 crore for Bramhastra on day 1.

In a follow-up tweet, the CEO listed the day 1 net collections of all the recent blockbusters which includes KGF 2, RRR, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sooryavanshi, recorded at PVR theatres. Gianchandani also mentioned that the way advances or pre-sales were on Saturday, PVR Cinemas is likely to cross 9 crore net box office collection (NBOC) and 10 crore NBOC on day 3, that is Sunday.

Summing up the takeaway, he said that Brahmastra has been doing exceptionally well in the PVR theatres and the audience seems to be enjoying the film. “PVR is having a fabulous weekend which is so encouraging given the massive line-up of films over the next 3 months,” the CEO added, concluding the string of tweets.

Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor in a lead role. In addition, the film boasts a star cast of Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles. Brahmastra also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

