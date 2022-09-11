Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's trilogy is amassing huge numbers at the ticket windows and could be the next potential blockbuster of the year.

Ayan Mukerji assembled the enviable ensemble of Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy to make his and Hindi Cinema’s most ambitious piece of work yet, Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva. It’s a trilogy of gigantic proportions and for those who have seen the film, the second part is called Dev. The film, which released in multiple languages and formats across the nation (3D and IMAX 3D), is amassing huge numbers at the box-office and could be the next potential blockbuster of the year.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh has tweeted the estimated collections of the film for the first two days as the official numbers are awaited. Here’s his tweet:

Brahmāstra is SENSATIONAL at the #BO… *#Hindi* version… *#Nett* BOC…

Day 1: ₹ 31.5 cr – ₹ 32.5 cr

Day 2: ₹ 37.5 cr – ₹ 38.5 cr

Final total could be higher… #India biz.

National chains are seeing extraordinary numbers…

Day 1: ₹ 17.08 cr est

Day 2: ₹ 20.67 cr est pic.twitter.com/iO9X0eiE9v — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2022

Brahmastra has garnered mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. Amid the reactions, a report carried by a leading daily claimed that Brahmastra’s negative reviews led to India’s largest theater chains PVR and Inox cumulatively losing over Rs 800 crore in market capitalisation on the release day. Now, in a series of tweets PVR Pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani has slammed these media reports for making false claims. The CEO was confused whether to call it “a lack of understanding” or an intentional move “to cast doubts.”

Calling the report “false” and “negative”, Gianchandani said, “It amazes me, the false and negative info about Brahmastra on the internet and in the media. Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts? Just so that we don’t miss crucial facts.” He also confirmed that PVR Cinemas did a net business of Rs. 8.18 crore for Bramhastra on day 1.

It amazes me, the false and negative info about @BrahmastraFilm on the internet and in the media. Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts? Just so that we don’t miss crucial FACTS, I can now confirm that @_PVRCinemas did 8.18 cr Net BO (1/4) — Kamal Gianchandani (@kamalgianc) September 10, 2022

The film also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, whose name is inspired by his character in Swades, which was released in 2004.

