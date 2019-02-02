Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie spotted together for first time since divorce; former couple met to settle custody details

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were recently spotted for the first time after their divorce in 2016. The pictures were doing the rounds online. The former couple had met to iron out details regarding the custody of the children.

US Weekly states that 'Brangelina', as they were popularly known, have met several times in the past as it is part of the continuing process of divorce and custody proceedings.

View this post on Instagram ❗️NEW❗️ A post shared by Brad Pitt & Angelina JoliePitt (@joliepittsofficial) on Jan 30, 2019 at 12:15pm PST

Jolie filed for the divorce in 2016 following two years of marriage. The process was considerably publicised for its murky details which even included an inquiry on Pitt for child abuse and his consequent acquittal on the matter.

The former couple have six children in Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.

There have been reports which state that the couple have managed to come to a middle ground with respect to the children as Pitt hopes for a joint custody with Jolie so that he may co-parent with her. The actress, on the other hand, had even claimed that Brad was negligent towards their children which he refuted, stating that he had loaned $8 million.

On the professional front, Pitt is gearing up for Quentin Tarantino's magnum opus Once Upon A Time in Hollywood while Jolie is preparing for thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019