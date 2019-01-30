You are here:

Angelina Jolie teams up with Wind River director Taylor Sheridan for thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead

Los Angeles: Oscar winner Angelina Jolie will be teaming up with writer-director Taylor Sheridan on his next Those Who Wish Me Dead. The film has been penned by Sheridan, who made his directorial debut with critically acclaimed thriller Wind River in 2017.

He is also known for writing the screenplays of Oscar-nominated Hell or High Water and Denis Villeneuve's Sicario.

According to Variety, the new movie is set against a wildfire in the Montana wilderness.

It follows a 14-year-old boy who witnesses a brutal murder. He has issued a false identity and hidden in a wilderness skills program for troubled teens while the killers are slaughtering anyone who gets in their way in a methodical quest to reach him.

The project will be produced by BRON Studios and Film Rites. Production is expected to start in May after Sheridan completes shooting the second season of Kevin Costner-starrer series Yellowstone.

Jolie is currently working on Maleficent 2, which is set to release in 2020.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 10:27:36 IST