Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has the highest opening day collection of Rs 14.11 crore in 2022. Looks like Brahmastra is all set to break this record.

With September on, we are already eight months down in 2022 and the Indian box office has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. While some films surpassed our expectations beyond imagination, some failed to charm the audience into the theatres. The biggest opening and one of the biggest successes of the year was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, headlined by Kartik Aaryan which is still going strong in its position.

The film opened with a number of 14.11 Cr in India alone, also maintaining the highest opening weekend of the year with a 55.9 Crores collection. While many big ticket and anticipated films released after the Kartik Aaryan starrer, none have been able to break its opening records as it still manages to stay the leading opener of the year of Bollywood. But its soon time for one of the biggest films made in India, Brahmastra to hit the screens on the 9th of September, and it is awaited to be seen if they can beat the biggest opening of the year.

The newly married and soon expecting couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were first announced to be part of this magnum opus in 2014 and since then the Indian audiences have awaited every update of the film with bated breath. Brahmastra has been the most discussed and talked about project for years, and now that the Ayan Mukherji directorial is all set for release in a few days, it is awaited to see if this big budget fantasy will be able to break Kartik’s opening day records to become the highest opener of the year of Bollywood.

Box Office has been on the weaver throughout the year and we have seen the rise and fall of several films throughout. While some started with big numbers and went on to get bigger, some bagged small openings and turned out to be a huge success. Now that Brahmastra is only a few days away from its release, it will be exciting to see how the film performs and how the Friday numbers turn out to be.

