The sequel to the 1990 film Aashiqui, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, was released in 2013 and was a great box office success. Kartik Aaryan just announced Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu.

Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in the third installment of the smash hit movie Aashiqui, which was released in theatres 22 years ago. Anurag Basu, known for critically acclaimed films like Barfi, Ludo, and Jagga Jasoos, will direct the film.

Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal starred in the 1990 original Aashiqui, which was produced by T-Series and Vishesh Films. Director Mahesh Bhatt was in charge of the acting. Aashiqui 2, a legitimate box office hit starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur and directed by Mohit Suri, brought the franchise back to life in 2013.

Variety claims that the third instalment of the franchise will be a spiritual successor to the second. Aashiqui 3 will have music composed by Pritam, who has collaborated successfully with Basu on films like Gangster, Jagga Jasoos, Barfi, and Life in a… Metro.

Following the success of this year’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan said that being the star of a musical love story like Aashiqui 3 is a “dream come true” experience for him because he was so inspired by the first film as a child.

“The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful for collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways,” the actor stated.

“The aim is to carry the legacy ahead in the best possible way. It’d be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I’m truly looking forward to this one,” filmmaker Anurag Basu added.

