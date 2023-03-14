Zwigato's latest song release 'Yeh Raat' will give you all the feels, Kapil Sharma like never before
Zwigato, a slice-of-life drama directed by Nandita Das starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, is a cinematic masterpiece that combines two entirely different worlds of entertainment.
Experience a melodious track with Zwigato’s latest song release, ‘Yeh Raat’ now available on all music platforms. Sung by the talented Sunidhi Chauhan and composed by Hitesh Sonik, this song is a beautiful blend of melody and inspiration. The heartfelt lyrics penned by Devanshu and Geet add a touch of uniqueness to this soft yet impactful composition.
Zwigato, a slice-of-life drama directed by Nandita Das starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, is a cinematic masterpiece that combines two entirely different worlds of entertainment. It tells the story of a delivery rider navigating his way through the gig economy and rating system, highlighting the struggles of the common service-class man.
Produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, the film is set to release in theatres on 17th March 2023.
In an interview with the director of Zwigato, Nandita Das as to why she felt it was important to tell a story of the working class who seem to have vanished from mainstream cinema. She felt thematically, this was a topic worth exploring.
When we look back at Hindi cinema, the working class people did play the main protagonist. In yesteryear films, the common man was the central character in mainstream cinema more often. She felt it was worth exploring the world of the working class through Zwigato. Nandita has been an amazing actor both on stage and on big screen and as a director too she has made a mark in the entertainment industry. Zwigato is set for release on the 17th of March.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
How Mohamedali Budhwani convinced Mike Tyson to admit that 'India is not a Third World Country!'
The journey to make MMA a household name and Kumite1 Warrior Hunt a successful series has surely been a long and challenging journey. But, the perseverance and never-give-up attitude of Mohamedali Budhwani is a remarkable and inspiring one that even had Kapil Sharma astounded.
Shahana Goswami on why Nandita Das' Zwigato just clicked for her
Shahana shared that what drew her to the script was the way it portrayed the resilience and positivity of the Mahto family despite their hardships.
EXCLUSIVE | Nandita Das: ‘The world shown in Zwigato wasn’t alien to me’
In conversation with Nandita Das on Zwigato and why she was compelled to tell the story of working people who are a very important part of our life.