Experience a melodious track with Zwigato’s latest song release, ‘Yeh Raat’ now available on all music platforms. Sung by the talented Sunidhi Chauhan and composed by Hitesh Sonik, this song is a beautiful blend of melody and inspiration. The heartfelt lyrics penned by Devanshu and Geet add a touch of uniqueness to this soft yet impactful composition.

Zwigato, a slice-of-life drama directed by Nandita Das starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, is a cinematic masterpiece that combines two entirely different worlds of entertainment. It tells the story of a delivery rider navigating his way through the gig economy and rating system, highlighting the struggles of the common service-class man.

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, the film is set to release in theatres on 17th March 2023.

In an interview with the director of Zwigato, Nandita Das as to why she felt it was important to tell a story of the working class who seem to have vanished from mainstream cinema. She felt thematically, this was a topic worth exploring.

When we look back at Hindi cinema, the working class people did play the main protagonist. In yesteryear films, the common man was the central character in mainstream cinema more often. She felt it was worth exploring the world of the working class through Zwigato. Nandita has been an amazing actor both on stage and on big screen and as a director too she has made a mark in the entertainment industry. Zwigato is set for release on the 17th of March.

