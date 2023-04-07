After a forgetful 2022, the entertainment industry made a good comeback in 2023 by delivering huge money-spinners at the global box office. Apart from Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, Sandalwood and Mollywood have also given blockbusters in the first quarter of 2023.

The Hindi film industry made a roaring return this year with Shah Rukh Khan’s all-time-blockbuster Pathaan, which emerged the biggest highest Bollywood grosser in India with the collections of over Rs 500 crore surpassing Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer Baahubali 2 (Hindi). Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also turned out to be a box office winner as it is still going strong with Rs 140 crore and counting.

Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa is currently around Rs 60 crore and is expected to remain steady till the arrival of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Bollywood also witnessed box office duds in the form of Kuttey, Shehzada and Selfiee.

The Telugu film industry gave us two Sankranthi blockbusters this year with Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja’s Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, which raked in Rs 220.66 crore and Rs 133.82 crore respectively. Suhas’ Writer Padmabhushan also fared well at the box office.

During Pongal 2023, we saw two Tamil megastars Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay locking horns at the box office with Thunivu and Varisu, which emerged blockbusters with the worldwide collections of Rs 250 crore and Rs 310 crore respectively. Dhanush’s Vaathi also emerged as a winner as it collected Rs 118 crore during its theatrical run.

Talking about the Malayalam film industry, Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny and Abin Bino starrer Romancham is the highest grosser of 2023 with collections of around Rs 70 crore followed by Christopher and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

In Kannada, Darshan and Rachita Ram’s Kranti has emerged a super-hit at the box office with the business of over Rs 40 crore at the global box office followed by Upendra’s Kabzaa.

