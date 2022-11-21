With the soaring numbers at the box office for Drishyam 2, it looks like the film will break the jinx of Bollywood failures at the box office. Day 3 for Drishyam 2 makes all trade connoisseurs’ calculations go for a spin by giving another super strong number. First Sunday of the film garners 27.17 crs giving a weekend grand total of 64.14 crs. On Friday Drishyam 2 made 15.38cr. On Saturday: it made 21.59 cr. On Sunday it made 27.17cr making a grand total of 64.14cr.

Drishyam 2 which is a remake of the Malayam movie of the same name has so far minted about Rs 70 crores in the opening weekend, and the collections are only growing. With the success, the number of screens and shows are increasing further.





Taking to social media, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Only two Hindi films have worked this year Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2…And both films have superstar @tabutiful ji in the central roles, slaying in her 50s…single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry…her talent and consistency has never been questioned but to look her best and reach the peak of her stardom in her fifties is commendable…I think women deserve much more credit for their unwavering dedication to their work…such an inspiration.”

During the trailer launch of Drishyam 2, Indian film trade analyst Komal Nahata mentioned to Firspost that he predicts Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 will change the fate of Bollywood theatrical releases.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.