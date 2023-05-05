After registering good sales in the advances, Adah Sharma headlined The Kerala Story took an excellent start in the morning shows on its opening day at the box office. In fact, despite getting the window of just a single day for its advance sales, the film matched the likes of Shehzada, Bhediya and Cirkus, which comparatively had good days for advance bookings.

Last year, the film with a similar genre, The Kashmir Files surprised everyone with its stupendous run at the box office and now looking at the occupancy report of The Kerala Story, it looks like the Sudipto Sen directorial will recreate the history.

Marvel’s biggie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, which garnered a great response in the advance bookings, has taken a fair opening in the morning shows. If we talk about the current bookings, The Kerala Story is fairing much better than the Chris Pratt starrer. However, GOTG 3 will have a better first-day number because of the multiplex audience and the added advantage of IMAX and 3D formats.

Talking about The Kerala Story, the film is bankrolled by Vipul Shah’s Sunshine Pictures and also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri, Pranav Misshra in prominent roles.

On the other hand, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 is directed by James Gunn and features Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova and Sylvester Stallone in key roles.

