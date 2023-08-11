Asha Bhosle on Lata Mangeshkar: 'Both of us had a similar voice, decided never to copy her'
The legendary singer added, 'Had I been singing in her style, nobody would have hired me.'
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle graced News18 Rising India’s SheShakti program and spoke about her elder sister and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. Remembering her sister, Bhosle revealed, “Both of us had a similar voice since childhood. Had I been singing in her style, nobody would have hired me. That’s why I decided to never copy Lata di; People like me because I ha
On her granddaughter
Talking about her, the singer said, “She is much more talented than me.”
From their childhood tales to rumored rivalry, Asha Bhosle fondly remembers how their mother called Lata Di and her Saku -Taku respectively as they were always so close to each other. The 8-episode series on Gajendra Singh’s musical show Naam Reh Jayegaa had more than 20 of India’s biggest artists joining hands to pay tribute to the immortal singer Lata Mangeshkar.
In one episode, Asha ji remembered their childhood and said, “In other households kids used to sit and learn and revise tables, but in our house we used to light the evening diya, Lata Di would sit with the Tanpura and make all of us sing.” Asha ji further shared, “Lata Di had read somewhere that if you drink water from your parents’ feet, it will do you good in life, so she asked me to get some water and she let it flow through our aai and baba’sfeet, she believed we’d do well in life as we are blessed with our parents charan amrith. I truly think their blessings have always been with us.”
