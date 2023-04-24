Kajol seems to be expressing her anger over someone through a series of cryptic stories on her Instagram account. Using the hashtag #Truthoftheday, she wrote, “Both genders have their own sets of cowards and a*##***les.” The actress further emphasised the need to not be swayed by gender and to see individuals for their true worth or worthlessness. She added, “This hit home.” In another post, Kajol wrote, “Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. For those who love with their hearts and souls, there is no such thing as separation….Rumi.”

The actress had recently expressed her gratitude to her Instagram followers after her follower count reached 14 million. She shared a selfie on Instagram, and wished a happy Sunday to her 14 million followers. She wished them wellness, happiness, and lots of good food. The picture showed Kajol wearing a casual black outfit with glasses perched on her head.

Kajol and her husband Ajay Devgn are parents to two children, Nysa and Yug. Nysa recently turned 20 and made headlines for celebrating her birthday in a stylish manner. Kajol extended her birthday wishes to her daughter, expressing her love and admiration.

She shared a picture of her with her daughter and wrote in the caption that their story is eternal, and that she loves her daughter’s sense of humour, mind, and incredibly sweet heart. The doting mother further added that she adores her baby girl, and wishes that she always smiles, laughs, and shares witty remarks with her forever.

On the work front, Kajol is set to appear in upcoming web series, The Good Wife. It is an Indian adaptation of the popular American courtroom drama with the same title. The original show featured Julianna Margulies in the lead role. Directed by Supan Verma, the Indian version will be available for streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT.

Kajol had entered the film industry with Rahul Rawail’s Bekhudi in 1992. Her career gained momentum with blockbusters like Baazigar (1993), Yeh Dillagi (1994), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). These films indeed solidified her position as a prominent star during the 1990s.

