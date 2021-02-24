On Kajol, Ajay Devgn's 22nd anniversary, a throwback to how the couple braved the odds

Last year, Kajol shared a post about herself and her husband Ajay Devgn, describing how they survived two miscarriages and are now a close-knit unit

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married on 24 February, 1999. This year the couple celebrates 22 years of togetherness. On the special occasion of their wedding anniversary, here's a throwback to the time when Kajol shared some interesting and untold stories about her relationship with Ajay Devgn.

Last year, Kajol shared her life experiences in a social media post for Official Humans of Bombay and revealed some unknown details about her love story with the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star.

She revealed how Ajay Devgn was desperately trying to get the pandit to hurry up and even tried to bribe him during the pheras at their wedding ceremony. She also shared that they got married twice, first in a Punjabi ceremony and later in a Marathi wedding.

Talking about the tough times, Kajol revealed that she had a miscarriage during Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and was admitted to the hospital. After that, she had another miscarriage and it was tough. But, eventually, Nysa and Yug completed their family and the couple is now content with their personal life.

See the post

Kajol was last seen in Netflix film Tribhanga co-starring Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. She has not yet announced her next project. The film, starring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar, explored the dynamics between three generations of mothers and daughters and was directed and written by Renuka Shahane.

Her husband, Ajay Devgn is one of the busiest superstars of Bollywood and has films like Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Thank God and RRR in his kitty.