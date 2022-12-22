Jhoome Jo Pathaan song: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's new track surpasses the previous, makes you groove instantly

Just after making fans groove to the tunes of their “Besharam Rang”, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are back to make us dance to “Jhoome Jo Pathaan”. Oh, yes, the much-awaited second single from their upcoming film Pathaan is now out. And, oh boy. It is too good to be missed. The song, in less than an hour, has made it to the top of trends. After all, it is everyone’s favourite SRK we are talking about. The latest track is all about the sassy moves and oh-so-dashing looks of ‘Badshah Of Bollywood’ Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan’s leading lady Deepika Padukone. The song is surely a treat for all SRK fans, who were waiting to see King Khan channeling his inner freestyle vibe and shaking legs.

On Thursday, SRK shared the latest announcement and wrote in the caption, “Tumne mohabbat karni hai….humne mohabbat ki hai….Iss dil ke ‘alava kisi se bhi, na humne ijaazat li hai!!! Let’s jhoomo!! Jhoome Jo Pathaan song out now. Celebrate Pathaan with YRF 50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

In the mesmerising voice of Arjit Singh and the smart composition of Vishal-Sheykhar, Jhoome Jo Pathaan exhibits the impeccable chemistry between SRK and Deepika. Decked in their stylish best, SRK and Deepika can be seen bringing street-style fashion back on the radar.

Coming back to the movie, apart from collaborating with Deepika and SRK once again, Pathaan for the first time made Shah Rukh Khan share the screen space with John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is backed by Yash Raj Films. It is all set to hit the theatres on 25 January. The film marks SRK’s return to the big screen after Zero.

