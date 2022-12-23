Shah Rukh Khan is back on the big screen after a gap of four years with Pathaan, creating hysteria amongst his fans! YRF dropped the second song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from their highly anticipated tentpole film yesterday and surprised everyone by giving audiences a quintessential SRK, not just grooving to music but also treating fans with his signature arm stretched out pose in the music video!

Bosco Martis, who has choreographed King Khan in the song, reveals, “In one of the sequences, we wanted to celebrate Khan saab’s signature/iconic pose while flaunting his chiselled body. He was a little shy initially to show off his ripped physique. However, after seeing the final outcome and now the audiences reaction to it, we are thrilled to have shot this sequence.”

Pathaan is India’s biggest ever action spectacle for audiences. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Jhoome Jo Pathaan features SRK and Deepika, the all-time hit jodi of the Indian film industry, dancing to this peppy number that celebrates the charisma of Pathaan.

Bosco says, “It was a dream to choreograph two of the biggest superstars of our country for Pathaan. Both Deepika and Khan saab are extremely dedicated individuals. They made sure they were thorough with the choreography before we started shooting. Despite a hectic schedule, both Deepika and Khan saab rehearsed for a couple of hours everyday post pack-up.”

He adds, “The brief Siddarth (Anand) gave me was to make the song look cool and stylized with effortless Sufiana dance moves. We wanted the song to have a distinguished and a groovy hook-step.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the adrenaline pumping film is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.