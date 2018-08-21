Boney Kapoor on Sujata Kumar's demise: Sridevi always told me she was a dignified lady, full of warmth

Actress Sujata Kumar, who essayed the role of Sridevi's sister in Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish, passed away on 19 August after a prolonged battle with cancer. While Bollywood was mourning the death of the actress, Boney Kapoor revealed that his late wife legendary actress Sridevi was considered Sujata to be an extremely dignified individual.

In an interview to Spotboye, the producer was quoted as saying "I had met Sujata once or twice. Well, Sri always told me that Sujata was a very dignified lady, full of warmth"

At the time of the release on English Vinglish, Sujata had spoken about her co-actor Sridevi and how the actresses shared a great rapport. "Sridevi is a great human being. She is a sweetheart. I am so proud that I played her elder sister. We are not blood sisters but there was a great rapport between us. I found her very down to earth and we bonded well." Times Now said in a report.

Sujata had been a part of several films and television serials Hotel Kingston, Anil Kapoor-starrer 24, Raanjhanaa, Salaam-E-Ishq and Gori Tere Pyar Mein. The news of her untimely demise was shared by her sister Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Twitter.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 12:52 PM